WWE Crowns New NXT Tag Team Champions at the Great American Bash

The Family kicked off WWE NXT Great American Bash in style, and Tony D'Angelo and Stacks had their eyes set on Title gold. The Family would take on NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang), though Joe Coffey would also be at ringside, and he successfully interfered at several points in the match. It wasn't enough to derail The Family though, as not only did D'Angelo even the odds with a crowbar shot that took Joe out, but D'Angelo and Stacks strategically took out the other members of Gallus to set them up for the win. Tony and Stacks would get the pin and the win and are now your new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Stacks and Wolfgang started things off and Gallus took control early, kicking Stacks down and keeping him down for a minute, but Stacks turned the tables and knocked Marc Coffey around until he could tag in D'Angelo. D'Angelo got to stomping on Coffey and pushing away Wolfgang, and then Stacks tagged in and went for the cover but Coffey kicked out.

Joe Coffey interfered and then caused a problem on his own team. D'Angelo went to address it but got slammed down on the outside, and that led to Stacks getting a bit outnumbered. Wolfgang stomped Stacks down in the corner, and then Coffey tagged in and kept Stacks from tagging in Tony. Joe interfered again and punched Stacks in the face without the referee seeing.

Gallus continued to isolate Stacks from Tony, but Stacks was able to kick out of the cover. Stacks eventually got to Tony and staged him in, and the Don knocked down everyone and went to work on Mark Coffey. He went for the cover but when Wolfgang went to interfere, D'Angelo got out of the way and Wolfgang hit his own teammate. Then Stacks and Tony punished Mark and Wolfgang in the middle of the ring.

Stacks tagged in as D'Angelo hit a Superplex on Mark and Stacks hit the diving headbutt from the other turnbuckle, but Wolfgang broke up the cover attempt. Wolfgang and Mark secretly tagged and Wolfgang covered Stacks while Mark kept D'Angelo busy, but Stacks shocked them both when he kicked out of the pin. Gallus tried to use a weapon but the referee kept them from using it. That still allowed Wolfgang and Mark to attack Stacks and go for the pin, but D'Angelo broke it up.

D'Angelo then threw Mark into Wolfgang, and they collided with the steel steps. In the ring, Joe Coffey ran towards Stacks but since the referee was distracted, D'Angelo hit Joe with a crowbar and got rid of it. D'Angelo and Stacks slammed down Wolfgang and got the pin and the win, making Tony D'Angelo and Stacks the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions!

You can find the full card and updated results for Great American Bash below.

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Thea Hail – Submission Match

NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Family (C) def. Gallus

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport – Weapons Wild Match

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz def. Meta-Four – Eight Person Mixed Tag Team Match

NXT's Great American Bash is now streaming on Peacock.

