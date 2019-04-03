WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 35

WWE has added a SmackDown Tag Team Championship bout to the WrestleMania 35 card, bringing the event’s match total to 15 (and counting).
This week’s edition of SmackDown featured the brand’s tag team champions, The Usos, in action by teaming with Aleister Black and Ricochet to take on Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, and The Bar. Following the Uso’s team emerging victorious, Alexa Bliss shocked the crowd by emerging on the ramp.
Bliss spoke about her return to Tuesday night, mentioning she didn’t want to but felt obligated as the host of WrestleMania. She brought up the fact that The Uso’s forfeited against The New Day last week during the tag team gauntlet match and said the move was worthy of retribution.
She went on to announce a fatal four-way match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships this Sunday at WrestleMania which will pit the Usos against Ricochet and Aleister Black, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Bar.
As of now, the card for WrestleMania 35 stands as follows:
- WWE Universal Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
- WWE Championship Match
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
- Triple Threat for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese
- WWE United States Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (c) vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet
- Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. The IIconics vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax
- No Holds Barred Match – Triple H’s Career On The Line
Triple H vs. Batista
- Falls Count Anywhere Match
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
- Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
- 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA
- 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, TBA
- AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
- Plus: Alexa Bliss will serve as host of the show, Elias will have a special musical performance, and Colin Jost and Michael Che serve as special correspondents.