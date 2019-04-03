WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 35

WWE has added a SmackDown Tag Team Championship bout to the WrestleMania 35 card, bringing the event’s match total to 15 (and counting).

This week’s edition of SmackDown featured the brand’s tag team champions, The Usos, in action by teaming with Aleister Black and Ricochet to take on Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, and The Bar. Following the Uso’s team emerging victorious, Alexa Bliss shocked the crowd by emerging on the ramp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bliss spoke about her return to Tuesday night, mentioning she didn’t want to but felt obligated as the host of WrestleMania. She brought up the fact that The Uso’s forfeited against The New Day last week during the tag team gauntlet match and said the move was worthy of retribution.

She went on to announce a fatal four-way match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships this Sunday at WrestleMania which will pit the Usos against Ricochet and Aleister Black, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Bar.

As of now, the card for WrestleMania 35 stands as follows: