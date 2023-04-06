WWE SmackDown: Triple H Will "Address The WWE Universe"

WWE fans have been through a rollercoaster of emotions over the last week. The highly-anticipated WWE WrestleMania 39 kicked off this past Saturday, closing its first night with the feel-good Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships victory of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Things took a sudden turn the following night, as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns shockingly retained his title over Cody Rhodes. The very next morning, it was announced that WWE had been sold to Endeavor and would be merging with UFC to form one giant publicly traded company. All that aside, the most unexpected moves came on Monday's edition of Raw, as the typically white-hot Raw after Mania went on with a whimper.

As the show was unfolding, reports emerged that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had his fingerprints all over the broadcast, making changes to the event's rundown in real time. This all came despite WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque opening Monday Night Raw by assuring fans that nothing was going to change following WWE's sale.

It appears that WWE will address these woes in some form this Friday. As just announced on WWE's socials, Triple H will make another televised appearance on WWE SmackDown to "address the WWE universe."

While it is confirmed that Triple H will be on the blue brand, the gravity of this news should be taken with a grain of salt. Monday's appearance was advertised as Triple H making an announcement, which ended up being a somewhat false promise that nothing would be changing after Endeavor's purchase.

In general, WWE has a history of vaguely advertising talent infused in behind-the-scenes drama just for them to show face and not address any of the backstage reports. McMahon himself paraded around on Raw and SmackDown throughout Summer 2022 immediately after reports emerged that he was being internally investigated for alleged sexual misconduct. He avoided mentioning or even hinting at any drama going on in real life and instead expressed his gratitude to the fans for making WWE a company that can run "then, now, and forever."

WWE SmackDown airs this Friday, April 7th at 8 PM ET on Fox.