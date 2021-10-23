WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Exchange Ends With Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks Battle

With the WWE Draft now in full effect, it was time to get the Championship titles in order, and that included the SmackDown Women’s Championship. At the moment Becky Lynch currently holds the title, but she is now on Monday Night Raw, while the Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now on SmackDown. Tonight they were supposed to exchange the titles, and out first was Lynch. Then Charlotte came to the ring, and Sonya Deville tried to keep things organized and have them trade titles and go to their respective brands.

Lynch tried to grab Charlotte’s title but then Charlotte threw it down to the ground. Then Charlotte picked it up and Lynch slammed her title against Deville. They then switched, and Charlotte called for a match between the two if Lynch wanted to become Becky 2 Belts again.

Sasha Banks came out and lynch left, saying she would see one of them again at Survivor Series. Flair then taunted Banks a bit and Banks said this was her brand, title or no title. Flair kept talking and Banks hit her, closing out SmackDown with a brawl.

