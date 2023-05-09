WWE SmackDown's Half of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Confirmed

WWE officially unveiled the bracket for the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament at the start of this week's Monday Night Raw. Two triple threat matches will take place early in the show with AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Edge and Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus. The winners of those two matches will clash in the main event and the winner of that will take on whoever advances from tonight's semifinals on Raw.

As for who has the advantage, Theory has made a habit in recent months of winning triple threat matches despite being woefully overpowered by his other two opponents. It was how he won back the United State Championship last November at Survivor Series and was how he retained his title against both Lashley and Bronson Reed at Backlash this past Saturday. The other match is particularly hard to call as Styles is on a five-year world championship drought, Edge was synonymous with the previous incarnation of the World Heavyweight Championship and Mysterio is riding high as the leader of the revived Latino World Order.

This story is developing...