Bloodline Favorite Teases Reunion on WWE Raw

On tonight’s WWE Raw there was a large Bloodline presence as Solo Sikoa, Jimmy, and Jey Uso were all present for the show. While we’ve seen bridges amended over the last few weeks between a now babyface Roman Reigns, Jey and eventually Jimmy, there are still a few threads from the original Bloodline story that fans are hoping to see tied up in a neat bow. One of those has to do with Sami Zayn who was an “Honorary Uce” before he was kicked out of the group.

After Zayn left, he had a bit of a career resurgence as the fans had gotten behind him — really behind him — for the first time in years. He went on to become Tag Team Champions with best friend Kevin Owens and a four-time Intercontinental Champion. But to say that Sami is beginning to question where he fits would be an understatement. He appeared in front of Jimmy and Jey wanting to speak to the former Intercontinental Champion alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He inquires about the state of the Usos and if he’s actually going to go back to SmackDown and squash things. For Jey, he believes that Solo is a lot worse. Sami is clearly frustrated but to Jey it sounds like he’s taking Solo’s side. Sami is quick to say he’s not on anyone’s side, he doesn’t want to see Jey get involved in it at all.

Jey’s finally heard enough, telling him he wouldn’t understand because he’s not family. This clearly hurts Zayn’s feelings. Later in the show, Jey is reflecting on what he says but Jimmy offers to talk to him. Jey catches his brother outside near the parking lot and they both witness Zayn having a conversation with Solo.

While Zayn explained that he isn’t on anybody’s side, it sure seems like he may be drawing his line in the sand after being betrayed by his closest allies. It’s unclear if he’ll end up sneaking his way into a Bloodline civil war situation at Survivor Series in just a few weeks time, especially with Crown Jewel in a few days. If the trio truly believe they can best the new Bloodline, they’ll likely still fall up short and will need Zayn’s help in order to defeat them for good. Regardless, only time will tell what he’s got up his sleeve for his former Bloodline stablemates.