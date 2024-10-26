WWE: Jey Uso’s Shocking Return Helps MCMG Dethrone The Bloodline as Tag Champions

The main event of WWE SmackDown absolutely lived up to its billing, but not at all like what fans expected. That couldn’t be more of a compliment though, as not only did fans get a thrilling match between Motor City Machine Guns and DIY, but when MCMG won they then got a confrontation with The Bloodline. Then things went up a notch as they had their WWE Tag Team Championships match right then, shocking everyone, but that was just the beginning of the surprises, as throughout the match Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso would all play a part in taking down Sikoa’s squad, getting revenge and in the process helping Motor City Machine Guns even the odds and become the new WWE Tag Team Champions. Here’s how everything went down, and you can watch the big Jey moment here.

Number One Contenders

Shelley and Gargano started things off, and there’s a lot of history there, so soon Ciampa tagged in to kick things into another gear. Sabin rocked Ciampa with a dropkick to the face not long after though, halting that momentum. Gargano tagged in next and the they hit Shelley with a double team and a clothesline to take back control.

MCMG hit DIY’s big move to showcase that previous history further, but then Ciampa put an end to that run by stomping the daylight out of Shelley on the outside. Everyone got knocked down and then Ciampa was one-on-one with Sabin back in the ring, but couldn’t keep Sabin down after a huge knee to the head.

DIY set up for the finisher but Shelley pulled Ciampa out of the ring. Sabin hit a jawbreaker on Gargano but then Gargano accidentally superkicked Ciampa off the ring. MCMG hit the Skull & Bones and got the pin on Gargano, winning the match and becoming the Number 1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Now they will move on to face The Bloodline, though here is where things swerved.

Right Here, Right Now

They didn’t have to wait long to confront their opponents either, as the full Bloodline came out with their Championships in tow. They headed to the ring and confronted SmackDown’s newest Tag Team, but after some banter back and forth, Sikoa said they could have the title match right now, and Shelley and Sabin were game for it. A referee was brought down and the match started up, with both Tonga and Loa charging right in.

Despite wrestling a whole match before, Shelley and Sabin were full of energy, hitting sliding dropkicks to the Champs. Unfortunately, they got knocked back to Earth with twin clotheslines, and Loa went for a quick pin but Shelley kicked out. The Bloodline was firmly in control, but then Jimmy Uso came out and attacked Sikoa to help out MCMG.

Fatu caught up to Jimmy and tried to take him out, but then Roman Reigns came out and hit Fatu with a Superman Punch, and Jimmy attacked Sikoa. The brawl went all the way backstage, leaving just the two tag teams in the ring. Sabin took on Tonga and went up top for a missile dropkick, knocking Tonga to the turnbuckle. unfortunately, his next move accidentally took out the referee, and that allowed Loa to hit a spinebuster on Sabin.

YEET!

Loa went to grab two chairs and slid one to Tonga since the referee was out of commission, but then a hooded figure came out and attacked Loa with a chair, throwing him over the barricade. The mystery figure then came into the ring and hit Tonga with chair shots and landed a spear on him, revealing himself to be Jey Uso.

MCMG was back up and hit the finisher to pin Tonga and get the win, becoming the new WWE Tag Team Champions in just their third match in WWE. Things weren’t done though, as Jimmy returned to the ring and came face to face with Jey. The two spoke a bit and then Jimmy ran in and the two shared a much hoped-for hug, finally reuniting The Usos as Reigns watched it happen from the top of the ramp.

What did you think of the match? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!