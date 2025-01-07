WWE Reveals Special Edition John Cena Farewell Tour Funko Pop! on Raw

WWE is starting off 2025 with the much anticipated premiere of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, and it wouldn’t be as grand an occasion without John Cena being a part of it. That said, tonight Cena stopped by for much more than just an appearance, as this is the official start of the John Cena farewell tour, and to celebrate WWE and Funko revealed a special edition Pop! that sports a shirt featuring Cena and the text “The Last Time Is Now”. You can check out up-close images and the official description of the special edition Pop! below, and you can pre-order the special Pop right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

POP WWE: John Cena (Farewell):

POP! John Cena® is here to make his last grand entrance. Commemorate a WWE™ superstar by bringing this exclusive POP! John Cena® (Farewell) into the ring so he can put on a memorable final show in your WWE collection! Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall. Find more Funko products at Fanatics.com.

The Pop also includes a few other details on the shirt in addition to an image of Cena, as you can see the WWE Raw logo, a nod to him being a 16 time World Champion, and the LA logo in the bottom right corner. Cena is sporting the blue shirt, hat, and armbands alongside the jean shorts and black sneakers, and those who have collected the past Cena Pops will no doubt want to round out the collection with the farewell tour version.

Cena has been open about how he’s feeling heading into this final year, and he addressed several details about the farewell tour after his surprise appearance at Money in the Bank last year.

“This is where we give you some of the deets on the farewell tour. It’s not going to end at WrestleMania. That WrestleMania will be my last WrestleMania, but hopefully if everything goes according to plan, we’re going straight through from January to December,” Cena said. “We’re going to try and do a long list of dates, I think right now tentatively it’s hovering in the mid-30s to 40s because I’m still going to try and juggle a lot of stuff that’s going on, and that will be the end of my in-ring competition.”

“Now, part of this business plan I guess that I proposed and they accepted, thank you they, is me remaining in the WWE family in some capacity for an extended time to come. I’ve always said to the audience that the WWE is my home and I love it, and just because I physically feel I’m at my end doesn’t mean I need to distance myself from something I love,” Cena said.

“I have a passion for this business. I still watch Money in the Bank and yell at the screen and yell at the guys for what they’re doing or what they could be doing, so I still…I feel I still have some wisdom locked up here that could be of some value. I look forward to ending my participation in the ring in the best way I possibly can and being a member of the extended WWE family for quite some time to come,” Cena said.

The Farewell John Cena Funko Pop will be available for pre-order for $15 from right now until January 13th at 9:30 AM PST, and you can check it out right here.

Will you be picking up the special edition John Cena Pop? You can talk all things wrestling and Funko Pops with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!