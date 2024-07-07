WWE’s John Cena Reveals Farewell Tour Details and Future With the Company

No one expected John Cena to make an appearance at WWE’s Money in the Bank, but that was rather small in comparison to what he had to say during his appearance. Cena revealed that WrestleMania 41 in 2025 would be his final WrestleMania, and he was retiring from in-ring competition next year. With someone like Cena, that was obviously massive news, but Cena offered some additional clarity during the press conference after the PLE, where he revealed that his farewell tour will hopefully take place over the entire year. While his final WrestleMania will be 41, his tour isn’t stopping there.

The Farewell Tour

“This is where we give you some of the deets on the farewell tour. It’s not going to end at WrestleMania. That WrestleMania will be my last WrestleMania, but hopefully if everything goes according to plan, we’re going straight through from January to December,” Cena said. “We’re going to try and do a long list of dates, I think right now tentatively it’s hovering in the mid-30s to 40s because I’m still going to try and juggle a lot of stuff that’s going on, and that will be the end of my in-ring competition.”

“Now, part of this business plan I guess that I proposed and they accepted, thank you they, is me remaining in the WWE family in some capacity for an extended time to come. I’ve always said to the audience that the WWE is my home and I love it, and just because I physically feel I’m at my end doesn’t mean I need to distance myself from something I love,” Cena said.

“I have a passion for this business. I still watch Money in the Bank and yell at the screen and yell at the guys for what they’re doing or what they could be doing, so I still…I feel I still have some wisdom locked up here that could be of some value. I look forward to ending my participation in the ring in the best way I possibly canand being a member of the extended WWE family for quite some time to come,” Cena said.

