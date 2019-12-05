Former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler Announces Pregnancy

Former WCW and WWE star Stacy Keibler announced that she is expecting her third child via an Instagram post with her children on Wednesday night. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant revealed that Baby No. 3 would arrive in May 2020 alongside a trip of balloons, one held by daughter Ava Grace Pobre (5) and son Bodhi Brooks Pobre (1). After a high-profile relationship with actor George Clooney in the early 2010s, the former Nitro Girl and NFL cheerleader started dating Future Ads CEO Jared Pobre in 2013. The two married less than a year later. Keibler first arrived in the WWE as part of The Invasion storyline in 2001 after the company’s purchase of WCW. She stayed with the company until mid-2006, but popped up at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 ceremony earlier this year to induct fellow Diva Torrie Wilson.

“Taking these pics was a glimpse into what the next few years will be like with a third child — hectic, silly, and so much fun!!” Keibler wrote. “I wouldn’t have it any other way and we are all super excited for baby number 3!!!”

Her news comes just one day after Matt Hardy and Reby Sky announced the birth of their third child, Bartholomew “Bartie” Hardy.