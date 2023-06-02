WWE Star Competing on The Bachelorette

A brand new season of ABC's hit series The Bachelorette is almost here, and at the center of the new season is Charity Lawson, who fans will remember from The Bachelor season 27. Lawson made it to the hometowns during Zach Shallcross's season, but fans were heartbroken to learn it just wasn't meant to be. Now Charity will have her chance to meet the love of her life, and People.com has revealed the 25 men she will be meeting in the new season. That list includes WWE NXT Superstar Kale Dixon, though he will be going by his real name Caleb Balgaard on the show. WWE NXT isn't mentioned in his bio, but it does state that he is a pro wrestler living in Orlando, Florida, and you can find his full show bio below.

Pro Wrestler from Orlando, Florida: "Caleb B. might be a villain in the wrestling ring, but he couldn't be more of a softie in real life! The professional wrestler may seem tough, but he's a romantic guy who wears his heart on his sleeve. Caleb B. is extremely close with his family and is hoping to settle down and start a family of his own very soon. Caleb B. is the kind of guy who loves going above and beyond to make his partner feel special and one time even hand-carved a heart necklace out of seashells for his someone. Will Caleb B. get the fairy-tale ending that he's been hoping for with Charity? Only time will tell."

Fun Facts:

-Caleb B. can't control himself around doughnuts.

-Caleb B. wants to get his paragliding certification.

-Caleb B. makes a cowboy hat look good.

Dixon has been featured recently on NXT Level Up, but if he ends up sticking around for a while on The Bachelorette, we could see much more of him on NXT TV. It will be interesting to see if he works wrestling into his first-night introduction, as those introductions tend to be extremely memorable and tied to what the men or women do for a living. We've seen people show up with all sorts of odd accessories or driving vehicles or carriages. We've even seen someone show up in a cardboard box, so it remains to be seen what Dixon will do.

As for Charity, she became a fan favorite during The Bachelor, and the show loves to have fan favorites who didn't find love take center stage in a future season. That will happen once more with Charity, and you can find her full bio from The Bachelorette below.

"A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She stole America's heart on season 27 of 'The Bachelor' with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile. Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation's trust in her genuine desire to find love.

As the Bachelorette, Lawson is searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is. With parents who have been married over 47 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example."

