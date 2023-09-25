Top WWE Star Out of Action With "Really Bad" Injury

Sheamus has been on the run of his career as of late. The former WWE Champion returned to his Celtic Warrior persona in early 2020, embarking on a singles run for the first time since 2014. While he started out as a heel, Sheamus slowly but surely got the crowd back on his side thanks to his match quality, producing "banger after banger" on a regular basis. This led to Sheamus pursuing the WWE Intercontinental Championship which resulted in a critically-acclaimed hard-hitting affair against champion Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle and another classic triple threat bout against the Ring General and Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Since April, Sheamus has continued to wrestle singles bouts as well as a couple of six-man tag matches alongside his Brawling Brutes stablemates Ridge Holland and Butch. That said, Sheamus has not competed since the August 18th edition of WWE SmackDown in which he lost to WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Sheamus Dealing With "Really Bad" Shoulder Injury

As reported by the Wrestling Observer, Sheamus is currently out of action with a "really bad" shoulder injury. There is no word on how long he will be on the shelf or if the injury will require surgery.

Sheamus was seen sporting a neck brace this past weekend in a photo he shared to Twitter. It's unclear if the brace is for a separate injury or if it is a precaution related to his shoulder.

The lost paddies supporting the boys in green from Nashville #IREvRSA #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/ItlFSKpYZM — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 23, 2023

How Much Longer Will Sheamus Wrestle?

At 45 years old, Sheamus is closer to the end of his in-ring career than the start of it. Sheamus has been an active member of the WWE roster since 2009, debuting on the WWE ECW brand after a stint in developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling. It didn't take long for Sheamus to make a big impact on WWE's main roster, as he defeated John Cena to become WWE Champion just six months after his televised debut.

Sheamus's main event run continued for the next couple of years, as he would face Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 26 and win the World Heavyweight Championship in record time against Daniel Bryan at WWE WrestleMania 28. He is also one of the most successful tag wrestlers of the modern era, winning WWE tag gold alongside Cesaro on five separate occasions.

This shoulder injury is just the latest in a fairly length injury history for the Irish native. He had a serious neck injury early in his career and has missed extended time due to various surgeries in 2013 and 2014.