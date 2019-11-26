WWE Adds Four-Way Championship Match, Last Man Standing Match to Starrcade Card

WWE’s Starrcade event, a revival of the classic Jim Crocket Promotions/WCW pay-per-view, takes place this Sunday at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Most of the show’s card had already been announced (though not on television), but on Tuesday WWE added in two more matches to the mix. The first will be a four-way tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, featuring the Kabuki Warriors, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, Baylay & Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair. The other will continue the rivalry between Rusev and Bobby Lashley, as the pair compete in a Last Man Standing match.

Kairi Sane and Asuka have made plenty of enemies since their recent heel turn, but so far they’ve managed to beat every challenger put in front of them thanks to Asuka’s usage of the green mist. Meanwhile Rusev finally got the advantage in his love triangle storyline on this week’s Raw when he brutally attacked Lashley despite Lana’s restraining order against him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the rest of the card below.

WWE Universal Championship: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (Cage Match)

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan

Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn vs. The Miz

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Revival

WWE initially revived the Starrcade brand in 2017 as the title of a SmackDown house show at the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 2018 event, this time in Cincinnati, had three of its 11 matches air live on the WWE Network.

The shows come just one week after a loaded Survivor Series weekend in Chicago. In a battle for brand supremacy between WWE’s three shows, NXT stood tall on Sunday night by winning four of the seven cross-branded matches throughout the evening, including the main event bout between NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. The brand also blew fans’ expectations out of the water one night earlier at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, which featured two of the incredibly violent dual-ring cage matches.

Triple H praised the brand he helped create after the show.