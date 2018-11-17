WWE Will Air Starrcade on the WWE Network (Kind Of)

Wrestling fans will be able to watch WWE’s second reincarnation of Starrcade next weekend. Kind of.

WWE announced on Friday that they will air a one hour special next weekend, November 25th, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on the WWE Network that will feature highlights from the Starrcade live event happening next Saturday in Cincinnati.

The card for the event is as follows:

Street Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bar Steel Cage Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre Rusev with Lana vs. The Miz Elias performs a special concert alongside WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Plus: Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler, and Charlotte Flair are advertised to appear.

WWE brought back the Starrcade banner in November 2017 for a house show in Greensboro, North Carolina. That was no coincidence as the original Starrcade event promoted by Jim Crockett Promotions in 1983 emanated from Greensboro. Starrcade went on to become the NWA and later WCW’s signature event every single year until the company’s closing. The final Starrcade under the WCW banner occurred in December 2000.

Last year’s Starrcade event did not air on the WWE Network, which many fans noted as a disappointment. It would have been nice to see WWE broadcast the entire event live on the WWE Network this year, but seeing highlights the night after is at least a start and better than what we received last year.

