Several WWE Stars Spotted at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

New Japan Pro Wrestling held what was their fifth show in the United States over the last 15 months on Sunday night, dubbed Fighting Spirit Unleashed, and some stars of WWE apparently didn’t want to miss out on the memorable night.

The camera crews from NJPW World and AXS TV caught three of WWE’s finest at the show, which was broadcast live both on New Japan’s streaming service as well as the AXS TV cable television channel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the WWE employees, NXT play by play man Mauro Ranallo, was sitting in the front row at the show and spotted by several fans right away. Fans of New Japan will remember that prior to signing with WWE, Ranallo used to provide commentary for the New Japan shows on AXS TV when the network first picked up the organization for cable.

Ranallo lives in nearby Los Angeles, just north of where the show emanated from on Sunday night (Long Beach, CA). It was a quick drive for the current voice of NXT to take in the show.

Also in attendance were women’s stars Kairi Sane (the current NXT women’s champion) and Io Shirai (part of this year’s Mae Young Classic). They were spotted close to the guard rail on the entrance way.

Io Shirai and Kairi Sane!?! Did anyone else catch that? #njfsu pic.twitter.com/NKfGdApr5r — John.gif (@DK1105) October 1, 2018

The event didn’t seem to receive as much media attention as the previous four shows that New Japan has held in the United States since the summer of 2017. The previous shows were a two night G1 Special (Long Beach, July 2017), Strong Style Evolved (Long Beach, March 2018), and G1 Special (San Francisco, July 2018). However, it was another very good show that featured a match of the year contender from Will Ospreay and Marty Scurll.