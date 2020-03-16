Watch: WWE Celebrates ‘3:16 Day’ By Reliving Steve Austin’s Best Stunner Reactions

Even though Monday Night Raw will take place in front of no crowd at the WWE Performance Center this week, WWE is still moving forward with celebrating “3:16 Day” by bringing WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to the show. There’s no word yet on what he’s got planned for the show, but it’s safe to say somebody will be getting a Stunner at some point. To help create buzz for the show, WWE’s YouTube channel released a Top 10 compilation of the best Stunner reactions of all time.

Most of the Stunners on the list were delivered by Austin himself, but Kevin Owens, Ember Moon and The Rock all made the list as well.

Naturally the best Stunner reaction came from Dwayne Johnson, given that he tried to sell the move more and more dramatically as the years went on. On top of Austin’s appearance, WWE is promoting that both Edge and The Undertaker will appear on the show.

The latest word regarding WrestleMania 36 is that WWE is till trying to hold the event in some capacity, and options like having it inside an empty arena are on the table (though Vince McMahon is reportedly against that idea, and doesn’t want it in the Performance Center either).

WWE has until Thursday to cancel the event, scheduled for April 5 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, before Tampa city officials step in and do it for them

“We know that right now WrestleMania is out about three weeks, and we came to the conclusion [that] right now we don’t want to pull that plug,” Hillsborough county district commissioner Les Miller said on Thursday. “However, we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if the WWE was going to do anything at all. And if that don’t, at that point I would suggest we do bring this body back together in an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that point in time.”

