WWE Fans Debate Over Ranking The Rock, John Cena, Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin
The @WWEonFOX Twitter account made waves once again on Sunday by asking a simple question — rank "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena and Hulk Hogan. Considering these are four of the biggest professional wrestlers of all time and each command legions of fans, it wasn't long before people started a debate. Throughout the day both The Rock and Hogan wound up trending on Twitter, even as the NFL's Conference Championship games raged on in the late afternoon.
Austin, The Rock, Hogan, Cena.
Rank ‘em:— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 24, 2021
Attitude Era Reigns
Austin, Rock, Cena, Hogan. pic.twitter.com/veHHs7aLfK— OLD MAN IAN (@ianmsantos) January 24, 2021
Some Love for Bruno
Overall: Hogan, Cena, Austin, Rock - I go by longevity drawing on top. Sammartino would be No.1 or No.2 on my list, if included.— jim varsallone (@jimmyv3) January 24, 2021
Strong Opinions on Hogan
Rock— Rhys Emberson (@RhysJBE) January 24, 2021
Austin
Cena
1) Hogan— bella (@b3lluhh_) January 24, 2021
2) Hogan
3) Hogan
4) Hogan
Just Give Her Time
1) Steve Austin
2) The Rock
3) John Cena
4) Kiera Hogan
Not to knock her, of course. She just hasn't quite made the impact of the other three yet. https://t.co/7enU69zusC— Will ✊🏾 (@WilliamRBR) January 24, 2021
All Depends on Your Approach
If it’s in-ring then it’s:
1. Austin
2. Rock
3. Cena
4. Hogan
If it’s historical significance it’s:
1. Hogan— The Wrestler Formerly Known As Two Title Tempest (@TempestWT) January 24, 2021
2. Austin
3. Rock
4. Cena https://t.co/rLf4t0ASXd
And That's The Bottom Line
Austin— Monica King (@iamMonicaKing) January 24, 2021
Rock
Cena
Hogan pic.twitter.com/dFT5SBJ4pv
What Happened When Two of Them Were in The Ring Together
Hogan vs The Rock was perfect.
There are only a handful of people ever to work in this industry who can create this. #WWE #HulkHogan #TheRock #Art #WM18 @HulkHogan @TheRock pic.twitter.com/t7h0AfndZf— Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) January 24, 2021