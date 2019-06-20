WWE Stomping Grounds Predictions and Pressing Questions

Just 16 days removed from Super ShowDown, WWE will host its next pay-per-view on Sunday with Stomping Grounds at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

While the show has several promising new matchups, fans have noticed just how many rematches from recent feuds are on the card. Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin and Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler both happened at Super ShowDown, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre happened at WrestleMania 35 and Becky Lynch is taking on Lacey Evans again after making her tap out last month at Money in the Bank. But the show has a few stipulations added in that could make for some dramatic finishes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once again ComicBook.com writers Connor Casey, Ryan Droste and Matt Aguilar have assembled to give their thoughts heading into Sunday’s show. Check out their predictions on what may happen below.

Will This Show ‘Kick Ass and Take Names?’

Connor Casey: That tagline they make Michael Cole read makes me laugh every time. This show really feels like it was thrown out of whack by Super ShowDown, namely with how many rematches from recent shows we’re getting here on short notice. My excitement for the show is at about a 4 out of 10.

Ryan Droste: I think Connor nailed it here. With so many repeat matches from just two weeks ago, it’s hard to be amped up too much for this show. One thing that helped was some pretty good television this week from WWE, at least by recent standards. There’s some potential on the show for sure, but this will probably end up being a pretty average show.

Matt Aguilar: Here’s the thing. As someone who really only cared about one match from Super Showdown (which was frankly incredibly disappointing), I’m actually looking forward to Stomping Grounds. That had nothing to do with the matches themselves of course, just everything else surrounding the Saudia Arabia show. Understandably Super Showdown got built up as the big event, but to me, this is the for lack of a better word “real” pay-per-view with these matches, so I think it will end up being better than many anticipate. Granted, that’s a low bar, but a bar nonetheless.

Pitch Me Your Pick for Baron Corbin’s Special Guest Referee

Connor Casey: While the visual of Brock Lesnar in a referee shirt would be hilarious, this could be the perfect time to finally reintroduce Bray Wyatt. Hear me out — they have him come out with the manbun and the sweater we’ve seen on Firefly Fun House. Then at some point during the match one of the guys (let’s say Corbin) gets in his face and makes him angry. Suddenly the lights go out, we see the images from this week’s Fun House segment appear on the screen, and when the lights come back he’s got the demon clown mask on and everything. From there he attacks everybody and the match gets thrown out.

Ryan Droste: Absolutely love the Bray Wyatt idea, as it would introduce him in a main event level storyline which would be a great change from where we’ve recently seen Wyatt positioned, even during his hottest periods. It would also be fresh and exciting. However, Lesnar seems to be the safest bet here.

Matt Aguilar: I was all about trying to come up with someone that would work in this scenario until Connor came out with such a stellar argument for Bray Wyatt. Now if that doesn’t happen I’ll probably be disappointed, but the only other way I see it working is if the person he picks is really someone working with Rollins, allowing him to ultimately win the match. Also will always nominate La Parka for everything because, you know, La Parka.

Do Any Titles Change Hands on This Show?

Connor Casey: I’ll say no. Both of the world champions have more compelling feuds waiting for them once this show is over, Joe’s US title reign just started, Becky keeps her title and Daniel Bryan and Rowan are too entertaining to lose the SmackDown tag titles already.

Ryan Droste: Very, very doubtful. Outside of a cash-in from Lesnar, it’s hard to see the top men’s singles titles changing hands. Kofi is still hot and Dolph would make no sense as WWE Champion right now, and Seth recently had another dimension added to his character this week as he took out everyone in sight with a chair. I still think they took one of the titles off of Lynch too early, so to have her lose the Raw title already now too would be a major mistake. Joe shouldn’t lose his championship yet but they need to protect Ricochet in defeat as he has suffered from bad booking since being brought up. The best odds for a title switch is probably Bliss defeating Bayley, though that one also is not likely and I’d look for some kind of miscommunication between Bliss and Nikki Cross to affect the ending of that bout.

Matt Aguilar: It seems a no brainer to say no, and that is typically when WWE swerves and does something you don’t expect, so I’ll say yes. As to who that will be, honestly we’ve seen WWE treat titles like the United States Championship like dirt before, so they could very well put it on Ricochet and have Samoa Joe lose. We could also see dirty antics take the title away from Becky Lynch, and the way Daniel Bryan built up Heavy Machinery on ringside commentary on SmackDown means perhaps the team will pull things out.

Which Match Steals The Show?

Connor Casey: Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet. Give these guys about 15 minutes, don’t mess around with any screwy finishes and just let these two work their magic.

Ryan Droste: I echo the sentiment on Joe/Ricochet. Very excited to watch that one. Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn also has some great potential.

Matt Aguilar: Have to agree with Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet, a match I am genuinely excited to see play out. The match between Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery will also probably deliver some fantastic moments, so that’s my runner up pick.

Is Lacey Evans’ Run Over After Sunday?

Connor Casey: I think Vince McMahon sees too much potential in Evans to drop her into obscurity after this loss, but I think they’ll move Becky on to a different feud after Sunday. Evans could be a great heel champion, but she needs get better first.

Ryan Droste: Absolutely not. Evans does have a lot of potential in the long term despite still being pretty green in the ring. She plays her character quite well, but she will really shine I think when they let her be herself more on television and tell more of her real life back story which is incredibly interesting and something fans will connect with. While her title feud is probably coming to a close, we’ll be seeing her again in a prominent feud.

Matt Aguilar: Not at all, though I also don’t think this will be the blow-off to the feud either, though we will probably see another wrinkle introduced during the show to help give it some legs. Evans has been a pleasant surprise after a “what the hell are they doing” start, and she isn’t going anywhere.

Let’s Say Both World Champions Retain. Who Do They Face at Extreme Rules?

Connor Casey: I will fight for a Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton WWE Championship match until my dying breath. As for Rollins, let him face this new version of Wyatt.

Ryan Droste: The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphis iq currently advertising Rollins/Corbin in a Tables Match and Kofi/Ziggler/Owens in a triple threat. I feel like they have to move on from this Rollins and Corbin feud sooner rather than later, but there doesn’t really seem to be a challenger in waiting right now. Perhaps the special referee situation will lead to a change of pace. Kofi in that triple threat would pit him against his two most recent PPV opponents, which going by how WWE books, seems to be a pretty safe bet as well.

Matt Aguilar: I agree with Ryan on Rollins, as they should really go for something completely different for Rollins’ next feud and a Wyatt feud would do just that. Plus it would introduce Wyatt as immediately important since he would be back in the title picture, an importance he has lacked at other times in WWE. As for Kingston, I don’t see that Ziggler feud ending just yet, though if I had my choice I would let Kingston go against someone like Aleister Black, as their styles would compliment each other extremely well.

Did That Moment of Bliss Segment Sell You on Bayley vs. Alexa?

Connor Casey: Surprisingly, yes it did. I still remember how god awful these two were in their feud back in 2017, but that promo where Bliss called out Bayley for “peaking in NXT” brought some real drama into this story. On top of that you have Bliss’ new buddy Nikki Cross at ringside, meaning they could go a few ways with how this one ends.

Ryan Droste: Yes. I absolutely loved the segment and felt like both women did a tremendous job in building interest for the match. Bliss is always great on the microphone, and the promo she cut on Bayley came off as something that probably had some reality mixed in. I’ve also loved how Bayley has gotten more of an edge in recent weeks, which was badly needed. I’m actually looking forward to this bout more than the Raw Women’s Championship match.

Matt Aguilar: Yeah, as much as I needed to be sold on it. These two always deliver in the ring, and that promo served both competitors extremely well. Bayley has given her recent promos some much-needed attitude that is very much appreciated, and Bliss hit hard with those final few comments before things broke down, though she’s always gold with a microphone in her hands. The added wild card that is Nikki Cross only bolsters things, so, all in all, yes, it was a success.

Who’s Roman Reigns’ Next Target After Drew McIntyre?

Connor Casey: That segment on Raw this week between Reigns, Shane McMahon and his cronies was the best usage of “The Big Dog” since his return from leukemia, and I hope they can keep that momentum going after another win over McIntyre. My hope is they get him away from the McMahon storyline and have him feud with somebody new. My pick would be Kevin Owens.

Ryan Droste: Well, he has to lay waste to McMahon eventually after McMahon go the fluky win at Super ShowDown, right? I know that happened on Raw, but you would think in an official capacity he needs to pin Shane’s shoulders to the mat before moving on to something different. Following that, you look at the Raw roster and….oh wait, Reigns is on SmackDown. You could have fooled me! I’m not entirely sure but don’t hate the idea of an Owens feud around the time of the build to SummerSlam after this McMahon story is wrapped up.

Matt Aguilar: Agree with Ryan here, as it seems even if he beats McIntyre he will have a formal match (or matches) against McMahon before officially closing this feud out. After that though, Kevin Owens or Aleister Black would be an interesting new avenue to pursue for him once this feud is done.

What Does Dolph Ziggler Do After This?

Connor Casey: On paper Ziggler’s feud with Kofi over the WWE Championship made sense. But between their initial match at Super ShowDown and Ziggler’s repeating promos since then, I’ve got no interest in this cage match. My guess is he either sticks around the midcard a bit or goes back to his projects outside of WWE.

Ryan Droste: A leave of absence.

Matt Aguilar: You know, Ziggler can make just about anyone look like a monster in the ring, even if they are green. He might just be what Lars Sullivan needs for an actual real feud, as Ziggler can carry the match with some amazing selling and get Sullivan better in between the ropes in the process.

Pitch Me Your SummerSlam Main Event As of Today

Connor Casey: Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns. No heel turns, no dramatic betrayals, no Brock Lesnar, just two of your biggest stars going at it.

Ryan Droste: Rollins/McIntyre or Rollins/Lesnar seems most likely on the Raw side, while Kofi/Orton or (hate to say it) Kofi/Shane seem like possibilities on SmackDown. However, if I’m booking, I’m doing Rollins/McIntyre and Kofi/Andrade.

Matt Aguilar: Rollins vs. Roman is a great idea, and agree with Connor on just keeping things simple for it, because it doesn’t need much more. As for the Women’s Division, it should be Ember Moon vs. Bayley or better yet Becky Lynch vs. Ember Moon, though honestly not sure how you can swing that as things currently stand regarding rosters.