The Street Profits Sign New WWE Contract Extensions

Former NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, comprised of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, officially signed new WWE contract extensions as reported by Ryan Satin on the latest episode of WWE Backstage. After spending quite a few years in WWE developmental, Dawkins first teamed with former marine Ford in 2016, but wouldn’t start popping up on WWE television in August 2017. The two would fail to capture tag team championship gold or win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on multiple occasions, but their charismatic promos and exciting in-ring chemistry made them fan favorites at Full Sail Live. The two finally became tag team champions at NXT TakeOver: XXV earlier this year, beating The Undisputed Era and The Forgotten Sons in a ladder match.

The two dropped the titles to Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish in August, just two months after they had started popping up in backstage segments on Monday Night Raw. The two were officially drafted to the Red Brand in October, and a couple of weeks later they finally made their in-ring debut on the show by beating The O.C.

The pair reacted to the news shortly after it broke.