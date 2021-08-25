WWE Fans Try to Predict Who Will Hold WWE's Top Titles After SummerSlam 2022
The @WWEonFOX Twitter account managed to get fans talking again on Wednesday afternoon by posing a simple question — which wrestlers will hold the WWE, Universal, Raw Women's and SmackDown Women's Championships by SummerSlam 2022? A lot of the picks had big stars like Roman Reigns, Brock LEsnar and members of The Four Horsewomen still holding the gold, while others saw rising stars like Big E, Keith Lee and Toni Storm getting main event pushes between now and then.
Which four wrestlers do you think will hold the titles by then? Check out some of the best predictions in the list below and tell us your answers down in the comments!
By this time next year who will be...@WWE Champ:— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 25, 2021
Universal Champ:
RAW Women's Champ:
SmackDown Women's Champ:
A New Era
@WWE Champ: Keith Lee— Ryan Roo (@RyanRoo1) August 25, 2021
Universal Champ: Big E
RAW Women's Champ: Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women's Champ: Toni Storm
A Whole Lotta Brock
@WWE Champ: brock lesnar— RUSSELL (@RussellJaffeETC) August 25, 2021
Universal Champ: brock lesnar
RAW Women's Champ: brock lesnar
SmackDown Women's Champ: goldberg #FutureStars
Corbin's Luck is Turning!
Baron Corbin for all of them.— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 25, 2021
Lots of Support for Big E
Big E - WWE Champ
Universal Champ - Roman Reigns
RAW Women’s Champ - Alexa Bliss
Smackdown Women’s Champ - Becky Lynch
🏆— 🎓🐺🃏(JOKER) 🃏🐺🎓 (@King28Wolf) August 25, 2021
Very Wishful Thinking
#WWE Champ: Adam Cole (wishful thinking)— LeisurleyThoughts (@LeisurleyT) August 25, 2021
Universal Champ: Roman Reigns#WWERaw Women’s Champ: Toni Storm#SmackDown Women’s Champ: Bianca Belair
This Sounds Amazing
@WWE Champ: Dory Funk Jr— Shawn Garrett (@ShawnGarrett) August 25, 2021
Universal Champ: Bushwhacker Luke
RAW Women's Champ: Bull Nakano
SmackDown Women's Champ: The ghost of Mae Young
Strong Arguments
WWE Champ - Big E. He is ICHING to take down Lashley.
Universal - Lesnar. Don't know his contract situation, but it sounds like a McMahon move.
RAW Women's - Banks. Expect her to be moved via the Draft.
Smackdoown Women's - Becky. She's not just there for her good looks.— Warren Richardson (@gen_warren) August 25, 2021
Some Safe Bets
WWE Champ: I want Aj Styles again
Universal: I don't mind if it's still Roman
Raw Women's Champ: Probably a 4 HW
Smackdown Women's Champ: Probably a 4 Hw— Eden (@HerRoyalKahnum) August 25, 2021