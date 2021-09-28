Latest Update on WWE SummerSlam 2022 Location

Reports have emerged over the last few days about WWE looking to run a pay-per-view in a stadium located in the United Kingdom next September. TalkSports‘ Alex McCarthy then released his own report on Tuesday stating the pay-per-view could potentially be the 2022 version of SummerSlam and the frontrunner venue is Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. Home to the Wales national rugby union team, the venue has a potential capacity of 78,000.

“Sources tell talkSPORT that although it’s WWE’s preferred venue, nothing is final right now. It’s even possible that WWE will hold a stadium show in the UK that isn’t SummerSlam,” McCarthy wrote. “Either way, plans for a WWE pay-per-view in the UK are looking ‘very positive’ after last week.”

The show would serve as a 30th-anniversary celebration of the 1992 SummerSlam pay-per-view held at the original Wembley Stadium in front of a crowd of over 80,000. That event famously saw The British Bulldog defeat Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported earlier in the week that WWE is looking to run eight stadium events throughout 2022. Two of them have already been confirmed — WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), Texas and the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. WWE officially announced the latter on Monday.

“WWE has a rich history in St. Louis and we are excited to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center, a venue that has hosted countless large-scale sports and entertainment events,” John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events, said in the release “We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer.”

“The City of St. Louis is thrilled to host Royal Rumble at the Dome at America’s Center in January,” St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones added. “St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more. This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season.”