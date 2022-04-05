WWE Fans Are Trying to Predict SummerSlam 2022’s Main Event

WrestleMania 38 has come and gone, leaving fans to wonder what the future of WWE holds leading up to its next major event, SummerSlam 2022. The show is scheduled for July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and now that Roman Reigns holds both the WWE and Universal Championships it’s a safe bet to say he’ll be involved in the main event. But will his opponent wind up being Drew McIntyre, who has been rumored as the next man up to challenge “The Tribal Chief?” Or will Cody Rhodes’ journey to the WWE Championship put him in that main event spot?

Check out some of the predictions fans are making about SummerSlam below! WWE will return to pay-per-view on May 8 with the WrestleMania Backlash event.

