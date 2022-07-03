Will John Cena vs. Theory Happen at WWE SummerSlam 2022?

Theory cut a promo inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night after winning the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, once again calling out John Cena while bragging about his success at just 24 years old. But while Theory vs. Cena seemed like an inevitability for SummerSlam just a few weeks ago, Cena cast doubt over that idea during his promo on last week's Monday Night Raw by saying he didn't know when he'd be back in a WWE ring again. Dave Meltzer also noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE isn't planning for Cena to be at SummerSlam in any capacity and his next WWE appearance won't be in the foreseeable future.

Without Cena being involved, Theory will likely lord over the rest of the Monday Night Raw roster with his Money in the Bank briefcase for a while and potentially tease a cash-in against either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in SummerSlam's main event. But is he ready to get that kind of push right now? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

Theory previously spoke with The New York Post about his backstage relationship with Cena, opening up about the advice the 16-time world champion has given him. He also remained incredibly optimistic that a match would eventually happen.

"It just depends what we're talking about," Theory said. "Typically it's work-related and how can you improve this or what looks better to you here. Honestly man, not even advice he's given me but I think just his character. Watching him as I was growing up, the whole 'Never give up' [slogan.] As cheesy as people may think that sounds, that mentality, that never-give-up mentality is what really helped me through my life and really got me to this point. And I think a lot of people that see me as the 24-year-old United States champion, the youngest in WWE history, and how I've gotten here so far is that mindset, that never-give-up attitude. That's something that's been an inspiration to me and that's definitely somebody that's a big influence on me and helps me guide my way."

"It kind of just blows my mind. It's so wild. I don't want to say I didn't expect it because I've always had the motivation and the drive and the determination to be here. But to actually think like, 'Oh whoa, I can actually get some advice from John Cena' is just mind-blowing. When you think, who's your ultimate inspiration in life, whether it's a baseball player, a football player, a WWE superstar, and to finally meet them and be able to conversate with them about work and how to get better and get to that next level, it's wild," he added.

When asked about the future match, Theory said, "It just takes words out of my mouth, because I think when that moment happens and I'm in the ring with John Cena, man, I don't know what to say. I don't know what I'm gonna say. I don't know. I have no idea just because like you're saying and the way you spoke about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we'd actually have for a story. Man that's just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure."