Photos: Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, Bret Hart Featured in WWE x Converse SummerSlam Shoe Release

Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch revealed back at San Diego Comic Con during an episode of UpUpDownDown that WWE was doing a special crossover event with Converse that would lead to a special shoe release exclusively at the Foot Locker store location in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Friday as part of SummerSlam weekend.

On Wednesday WWE.com released photos of every shoe involved in the release, revealing that six pairs of shoes will be put out featuring Kingston, Lynch, Shawn Michaels and Canada’s own Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

The first featured a pair of Lynch low tops, featuring her “The Man” logo and a pair of specialty orange shoelaces. The pair is available in both black and white.

Next up is Kingston’s shoes, a pair of high tops (in either black or white) that feature the colors of the Ghana flag and a silhouette of Kingston winning the WWE Championship back at WrestleMania 35.

Hart is getting his own set of black high tops, complete with pink laces and a depiction of the former WWF Champion’s face on the side.

The final pair has a special Shawn Michaels theme, featuring his “Heartbreak Kid” broken heart logo.

The shoes’ release takes place at the Foot Locker flagship store in Toronto. But fans who want to get their hands on a pair but can’t make it up into the Great White North still have a chance, as the shoes will also be released online at www.footlocker/ca.

As for SummerSlam itself, Kingston will look to defend his WWE Championship in a grudge match against Randy Orton, while Raw Women’s Champion Lynch will face Natalya in a Submission match.