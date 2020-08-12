Report: WWE Fans Won't Be Able to Attend WWE SummerSlam

WWE's annual SummerSlam pay-per-view is less than two weeks away, and the company still has yet to announce where the show will take place. The promotion confirmed late last month that the show wouldn't be held at the TD Garden in Boston as originally planned, but declined to say where it would be held at the time, writing, "In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE's SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future. SummerSlam will stream live on Sunday, August 23 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming."

Reports have since come out about WWE's efforts to get the show out of the Performance Center, weighing such options as putting the show on either a boat or a beach in order to get it in front of fans. @WrestleVotes posted a new update on the situation on Wednesday, writing that the location still hasn't been decided but that fans definitely won't be allowed to watch it live.

Good news, Bad news: SummerSlam will not take place in the PC. However, no fans will be in attendance. Source still unsure on exact location, as the northeast possibility is now said to be iffy at best. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 12, 2020

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer previously reported that the show would take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, though WWE has not publicly confirmed that.

NXT TakeOver: XXX, which was also scheduled to be held in Boston, will now take place at Full Sail Live on Aug. 22.

Check out the full card for SummerSlam (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.