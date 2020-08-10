Drew McIntyre Gives His Thoughts on WWE Holding SummerSlam on a Beach or Boat

✖

WWE still hasn't announced where the 2020 edition of SummerSlam will take place, and reports of the show possibly taking place on a boat or beach have been spreading for weeks. WWE confirmed late last month that the show would not be held in the TD Garden Arena in Boston on Aug. 23 as planned, but the company reportedly doesn't want the show to be stuck inside the Performance Center like every episode of Raw and SmackDown since late March along with WrestleMania 36, Money in the Bank, Backlash and The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

In a new interview with TV Insider, reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre gave his thoughts on the show taking place in an unorthodox environment.

"It would certainly be unique, which is what it's all about right now. We're trying to catch people's attention with something different. The environment at the Performance Center is what it is. But a boat would certainly catch my attention. I started getting all these crazy visions in my head. That would be cool if we can get The Lonely Island on a boat playing [their song] "I'm On A Boat." I think we're on to something."

During a recent interview with ComicBook, McIntyre talked about the challenges he's faced being WWE's top champion throughout the pandemic.

"No champion has ever been in this position before (working through a pandemic), but I feel like I'm the man that's prepared for the job considering my career of ups and downs and lessons learned," McIntyre said. "I guess as the leader, as WWE champion, it was my job from the get-go, from the moment I won the title at WrestleMania, to start finding new ways to reach the audience at home and show the rest of the roster, like, 'Hey, I know you've been taught a certain way. A lot of you haven't been outside of WWE and you feel like you have to do things a certain way to reach the people at home, like ignoring the camera. But these are uncertain times, so we've got to try things. We've got to throw things against the wall and see what sticks, because we've never been in this position before.'"

He continued, "I was the first guy looking down the lens to reach the fans at home because it was the only way we could reach the WWE universe and connect to everybody. I was saying mad things, like, 'Hey, all you cool cats and kittens down the lane.' Just trying mad stuff, trying outside the box things, and just showing everybody and setting that example of, 'Hey, there is no wrong answer right now, guys and girls. Just do what you want and do what you feel. This is a unique situation right now where we don't have an audience, that all the attention is on you and we can hear what you're saying in the ring, so even if you don't have a promo, you know your character, you know yourself, you can truly develop a character with multiple layers. So when they finally get back in the arenas, if you've done your job, you've taken the time to develop your territory and your promos in the ring with your trash talking, they're going to know you on a deeper level, you're going to be more over for it,' and I think the industry is going to be bigger for it."

