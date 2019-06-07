Demon Finn Balor Dominates Andrade, Retains Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor continued his undefeated streak as “The Demon” on Friday, defeating Andrade to retain the Intercontinental Championship on Friday at Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Because of the heat in the arena, most of Balor’s paint came off due to sweat by the end of the bout. Balor set up Andrade in the corner with a powerbomb and a shotgun dropkick. Andrade stopped Balor from hitting the Coup de Gras at first by meeting him on the top rope, but Balor countered with a DDT then climbed the turnbuckle a second time to his his finisher.

‘Demon’ Finn Balor retains the Intercontinental Championship in a good match against Andrade Might as well have not been The Demon though considering all his paint melted off #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/dM08N4cbWg — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) June 7, 2019

Balor started his current reign as IC Champ by using “The Demon” against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania back in April. He has since moved to the SmackDown Live roster, and has primarily feuded with the former NXT Champion. Michael Cole posed the question afterwards if Balor would’ve been able to beat Andrade without his alter-ego, which could hint at the feud continuing.

Back in December Balor stated in an interview that it has become a challenge for Balor to use his alter-ego because he uses it so rarely.

“I do it so infrequently now that I forget how I move as the Demon,” Balor said at the time. “I forget the subtle differences in the entrance and the mannerisms of how the Demon works. Now, when I go out there, I’m Finn Balor, but that’s just Fergal. It’s just me, the human. But when the Demon goes out there, I need to transform into a different person. That mindset, because I’m not tapping into it so often, that’s a huge challenge for me. I gotta figure out how to do that every time, again. I’m very comfortable being Finn, but when it comes to the Demon, I have to re-educate myself. That’s an added challenge because of how infrequent we are doing it.”