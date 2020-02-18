Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Street Profits Booked for Super ShowDown

Monday Night Raw ended this week with Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders standing tall over Seth Rollins’ disciples thanks to a run-in by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits. Earlier in the night Rollins gave a “sermon” where he claimed that anyone who opposed him would be eliminated, which prompted Owens, Erik and Ivar to once again run out and try to attack the “Monday Night Messiah.” This led to a six-man tag match, which was throw n out when Rollins opted to get involved. He threatened to “crucify” Owens, but the Profits’ arrival sent him heading for the hills while Murphy, Akam and Rezar were left in the ring.

After the show WWE announced that Rollins and Murphy would defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits at the Super ShowDown event on Feb. 27. The heels won the titles back in January by beating the Viking Raiders.

Here’s the card for the Saudi Arabia event thus far:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Carmella/Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet Match)

Rollins turned heel back in December by aligning himself with AOP and attacking Owens. In his initial promos he channeled his frustration over the fans turning on him throughout the previous year, then gradually introduced his “Messiah” gimmick.

“I stick my neck out for you guys,” Rollins said at the time. “And not just in the ring, but in the media too. And what do I get? What do I get? I get spit on, I get disrespected and I’m sick of it. I came out here last week and told Kevin Owens, I told you guys, I had nothing to do with the AOP and that was the truth. But the truth, the truth isn’t good enough for you. You called me a liar, and why? Because some blithering idiot that you worship named Kevin Owens, some flavor of the month Kevin Owens, who couldn’t lace my boots Kevin Owens, called me a liar. And you jumped on that bandwagon.”