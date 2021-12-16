WWE SuperCard Season 8: Newest Daily and Global Patterns Revealed (12/16)

WWE SuperCard has fans searching for every way to pick up bonus cards and add to their collection, and one way to do that is by completing the Personal and Global Draft Patterns. When you draft cards you have to discover the pattern and make sure not to pick the wrong card, and some of them can be a little tricky to figure out. Thankfully a few people have already broken the latest Patterns down, and you can find both the Personal Draft and Global Draft answers in the post below (thanks to WWESCNews).

Another way to pick up new cards is by playing the weekly events, and this week’s event is Giants Unleashed. I will be attempting to make some time for this one because of that shiny Valhalla Finn Balor up for grabs, but other reward tiers tend to be pretty great too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is the global and personal draft patterns! #WWESuperCard pic.twitter.com/bSvRpvO5o7 — WWE SuperCard News – Updates, Information, & More (@WWESCNews) December 15, 2021

For those unfamiliar, Giants Unleashed has you pulled 4 cards from your randomized hand each round, and the symbol that does damage changes each round as well. You try and match the symbols for maximum damage over 3 rounds, and you can also use boosts to make other combinations damaging.

Hit the Club with the Demon Prince in this week's event: Giants Unleashed featuring Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor)! pic.twitter.com/ZNvrYsNQ7G — WWE SuperCard (@WWESuperCard) December 14, 2021

As for Season 8 overall, it introduced new upgrades to the core gameplay, including Champion’s Boost, Pack Battle rewards, and Manager Cards. Champion’s Boost is a new stat modifier that will correlate to what’s happening in the real world, as it will automatically apply a boost to a Superstar’s card after winning a WWE title in real life. Meanwhile, the new card tiers added are Mire, Maelstrom, and Valhalla, and will unlock as players advance in tiers. The new tiers will include a variety of new superstars in the game, including Rick Boogs, Afa and Sika, Julius and Brutus Creed, Mansoor, Molly Holly, and more.

We even got new Holiday Cards too, with 18 new cards that included Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens, The Miz, Raquel Gonzalez, Ikemen Jiro, Happy Corbin, and Kay Lee Ray, so if you want to get your hands. on the new cards the time to hop in is now.

What do you think of Season 8 so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!