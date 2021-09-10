Former WWE Superstar Al Snow Saves Drowning Child

Al Snow definitely had one of the strangest gimmicks in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment, normally bringing a detached mannequin head with him to the ring which he would talk to as if it were a living, breathing person, and while his days in the squared circle of the WWE might be gone, he has made headlines once again with an act of heroism. When Snow visited the Santa Rosa Beach in Destin Florida on Thursday, the former professional wrestler pulled a boy from the riptide and talked with media outlets regarding the big save.

While enjoying a day at the beach, Snow saw the boy being pulled under the waves, adding that he saw that the lifeguard wasn’t going to make it in time to save the boy. Recalling the events of that day, the former WWE superstar went into detail about the initial actions that he took in an attempt to save the boy from the watery deep:

“I started hearing some people yelling and I looked over and I saw a little boy. He was trying to swim and trying to reach where his raft, or his float… the water was pretty rough, especially in one particular area. I think the riptide had caught him because every time a wave would come in it would start to pull him further and further out. I could see he was starting to panic. I heard the mom scream ‘somebody help him.’ The lifeguard had gotten up but I knew she wasn’t going to make it in time. I was pretty far away but I started running through the water and trying to get over there. I made it, thank god, and I caught him just by the arm just as a wave started pulling him even further out. If I hadn’t grabbed him I think he probably would have went out to sea. I think that would have been it. I pulled him in and told him to hold on.”

Extrapolating on the events, Snow recalled another professional wrestler, Shad Gaspard, who had died in the Pacific Ocean in 2020:

“Honestly, for a moment, I thought of Shad Gaspard, for a second, because a wave took us both under right then. I was able to stay up and hand him off to the lifeguard. I made my way back across to my friend and we went up on the beach. I felt like I was about to collapse, I was exhausted.”

Luckily, neither Snow nor the boy received any injuries that day.