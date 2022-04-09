WWE Superstar Teases SmackDown Return with Emotional Promo

WWE SmackDown held several big debuts, but it also featured a welcome return, as WWE Superstar Lacey Evans made her first appearance on Television since welcoming her daughter last year. Many have wondered what brand she would end up returning to and it seems she will be headed to SmackDown once she jumps back in the ring, but when does, it won’t be the same Evans that fans last saw. Evans delivered a heartfelt and incredibly compelling promo about her life story and the struggles she overcame along the way to this point in her career, and if this is the vision for her when she comes back full time, I am 100% in. You can find her promo in its entirety below.

“Okay here it goes. I was born in a small town in Fanning County Georgia. My father worked construction and my mother was a young mom of 5. Life from the very beginning was a little bit rough because my father suffered from mental health and addiction problems, drug problems and alcohol. And my mom got caught in the middle of it trying to be the best mom that she could be,” Evans said.

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1512603581379231750

“But then the physical abuse, the emotional abuse, and the mental abuse they got too much for not only my mom to take but to watch, and before I could even start elementary school I was taken away from everything that I knew. My mother loaded all of our stuff up in black trash bags, everything that we owned, threw them in a car, and she picked us all up from school and we left without my dad knowing. After which we jumped around from state to state in women’s shelters and campgrounds pretty much for the rest of my entire life,” Evans said.

“However, moving around as much as I had to do, it made me learn that either I could adapt and overcome. Accept the way that things were and learn to roll with it or completely give up, and I refuse to give up. You see I may not have this straight shot to stardom that these other female superstars have been blessed with,” Evans said. “That’s alright because that’s what makes me different from all the rest. Because of what I’ve had to go through my entire life has made me the woman that I am today. A motivated, ready for anything, confident, caring mother, wife, sister, daughter, United States Marine, and WWE Superstar. Now that doesn’t make me any better than any of these other superstars, but they damn sure ain’t better than me.”

What did you think of Evans’ promo? Let us know in the comments or always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!