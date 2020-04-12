WWE Superstars Respond to Ronda Rousey’s Latest Controversial Comments

Ronda Rousey ruffled quite a few feathers this week when, in an interview with Steve-O, she explained why she had desire to return to WWE on a full-time basis. The former Raw Women’s Champion explained, “”So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude.’”

She then doubled down, echoing previous comments she had made about wrestling being “fake” compared to MMA.

The statements generated some harsh reactions from some of her former peers in WWE. Check out some of their reactions in the list below, and let us know what you thought of Rousey’s statements down in the comments.

Nia Jax

I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out! #TestMeBitch — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 11, 2020

Alexa Bliss

Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “ fake” pic.twitter.com/lnLLAq3laT — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 11, 2020

Lana

I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save “fake fighting” !!!!!! If it’s fake why can’t @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can’t wrestle anymore ?? If it is fake why couldn’t @EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years ???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen! https://t.co/cYvGpTjmci — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 11, 2020

Shayna Baszler

HOW DARE RONDA CARE MORE ABOUT HER FAMILY THAN PLEASING FANS THAT ARE NEVER HAPPY!!! — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 11, 2020

Shinsuke Nakamura

Both bet life — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) April 12, 2020

2019 Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch ripped Ronda Rousey a new one pic.twitter.com/IbxaOznZlX — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) April 12, 2020

Ronda Herself