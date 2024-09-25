WWE Superstars Say Goodbye to NXT on USA
WWE superstars bid farewell to USA Network in the NXT on USA finale
It's a bit unreal to contemplate that WWE NXT made its debut on the USA Network five years ago in 2019, but that is in fact the case. NXT made its grand debut on USA on September 18th, 2019, and back then it was actually streaming on two different places throughout the episode. A lot has changed five years later, and tonight will close NXT's chapter on USA ahead of its big move to The CW. WWE superstars are now taking to social media to say goodbye to this era, and you can check out their reactions as they come in on the next slide.
For those who don't remember, USA would have its first hour on USA Network, and then the second hour would stream live on the WWE Network. Since then WWE has much of its content stateside on Peacock, and then some of its weekly content will also be moving to Netflix next year, so to say there have been a few changes along the way would be an understatement.
One of the next changes will happen next week as NXT makes its CW debut, and WWE is definitely loading up the card to make it a grand event. Before that happens though, many of the superstars who were a part of NXT's journey have taken to social media and shared their thoughts, memories, and hopes for the future, and you can check out some of what they had to say on the next slide.
What is your favorite moment from the NXT on USA Network era? You can talk all things wrestling and TV with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!
Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross thanked NXT, USA Network, and all the people that showed up or tuned in during his time in NXT, which he calls some of the greatest memories of his career. Kross hit NXT like a force of nature, becoming a powerhouse main event contender alongside Scarlett, and that trademark entrance truly became something special during the NXT on USA Network era.
Triple H
Triple H welcomes in the new era and bids farewell to the old, though as he says in his post, through it all it's always #WeAreNXT. NXT has long been Triple H's passion project, and even with Shawn Michaels leading the brand these days, you can still tell he adores it.
Charlotte Flair
Few groups are as synonymous with NXT as the Four Horsewomen, and The Queen took to social media to share her appreciation for NXT's run on USA Network. Flair was a big part of that early run, and in her tribute, Flair called NXT on USA Network "the breeding ground of champions."
Grayson Waller
Grayson Waller made his return to NXT tonight for a Grayson Waller Effect sendoff, appearing with his tag team partner Austin Theory. Theory also called NXT home for some memorable moments in his career, so both returning for the brand's final show on USA Network is quite apt. Waller isn't for all the mushy stuff mind you, but he did take one moment and post a heartbreak emoji to show his real feelings about closing out this massive era.
Jakara Jackson
Meta-Four's very own Jakara Jackson also took a minute to say goodbye, but she is also hopeful for the future. Jackson called the final episode on USA bittersweet, but also said "new beginnings are always lovely."
Natalya
The B.O.A.T. also got in on the tributes, saying that some of her greatest memories in wrestling were part of NXT. Natalya said "It's a magical place for a wrestler to perform and truly feel like a star", and said she has "so much love for this brand always", while also being excited for what the future holds on The CW.
Trending Now:
-
1Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Confirms a Big Revival and an Even Bigger Death
-
2Agatha All Along Director Refutes Popular Teen Fan Theory
-
3A Top Shonen Jump Top Series Is Facing Cancelation Rumors
-
4PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2024 Announced
-
5PlayStation State of Play: Every Trailer and Game Announced