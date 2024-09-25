WWE Superstars Say Goodbye to NXT on USA

It's a bit unreal to contemplate that WWE NXT made its debut on the USA Network five years ago in 2019, but that is in fact the case. NXT made its grand debut on USA on September 18th, 2019, and back then it was actually streaming on two different places throughout the episode. A lot has changed five years later, and tonight will close NXT's chapter on USA ahead of its big move to The CW. WWE superstars are now taking to social media to say goodbye to this era, and you can check out their reactions as they come in on the next slide.

For those who don't remember, USA would have its first hour on USA Network, and then the second hour would stream live on the WWE Network. Since then WWE has much of its content stateside on Peacock, and then some of its weekly content will also be moving to Netflix next year, so to say there have been a few changes along the way would be an understatement.

One of the next changes will happen next week as NXT makes its CW debut, and WWE is definitely loading up the card to make it a grand event. Before that happens though, many of the superstars who were a part of NXT's journey have taken to social media and shared their thoughts, memories, and hopes for the future, and you can check out some of what they had to say on the next slide.

What is your favorite moment from the NXT on USA Network era? You can talk all things wrestling and TV with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!