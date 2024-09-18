WWE Reveals Randy Orton's Surprise Opponent for CW NXT Launch

Tonight's WWE NXT was full of surprises and got things started in the opening minutes of the show. That's when WWE revealed that not only would Randy Orton be appearing in St. Louis for the NXT's big two-week launch on The CW, but he was also going to be in the ring against a mystery opponent. Orton having a match in an NXT ring is huge on its own, but then Orton took to social media and revealed that he would be facing one of NXT's brightest superstars in Je'Von Evans. Evans has a habit of delivering unforgettable moments in the ring, and now he's going to be in the ring against the master of the RKO in just a few weeks.

The Big Reveal

(Photo: WWE)

WWE delivered the breaking news that Orton would actually have a match in NXT, but it wasn't known who his opponent would be. Orton took to X and shared the news himself, writing "Hey Je'Von – Want to know who your opponent is? See you in St. Louis on October 8th kid #wwenxt"



This will clearly be Evans' biggest test to date, as while Evans has taken on some of NXT's best, The Viper is in the most elite of company. As some have also pointed out online since the announcement broke, if Orton delivers an RKO to Evans, it should be truly epic given the air Evans can get at a moment's notice. This should be a fun one.

What's Next for Orton

Orton recently returned to SmackDown to help out Kevin Owens, and before that, he delivered a thrilling match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin. It remains to be seen what he will jump into next after the big CW launch, but there are many fans who would love to see Orton finally mix it up with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Orton has been one of Rhodes' staunchest allies since his return to WWE and has helped Rhodes several times against Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline on SmackDown. Rhodes recently gave his other long-time friend Kevin Owens a shot at the Championship, which resulted in a storyline between the two. Now it would seem like the perfect time for Rhodes and Orton to start their storyline, which many fans have been eager to see since Rhodes returned to WWE.

For now though we'll have to wait and see how things play out, but at least we know we'll see Orton in action against Evans very very soon.



Are you excited for Orton vs Evans? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!