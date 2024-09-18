Sexyy Red Returning to WWE NXT

The anticpated NXT premiere on The CW is only a few weeks away, but WWE still seems to be stacking the lineup of the show's first two CW episodes. Tonight's episode of NXT opened up with a contract signing between Ethan Page and Trick Williams for their upcoming NXT Championship match, but before they entered the ring, NXT General Manager Ava Raine revealed that the big episode will also feature a welcome return of music superstar Sexyy Red. Red was the special host for NXT Battleground earlier this year, and now she'll be helping lead off the beginning of a new era for NXT.

Sexyy Red's NXT Debut

(Photo: WWE)

Sexyy Red made her debut in NXT in May of this year, and the Orlando crowd gave the star a warm reception. She debuted to her hit song Get It Sexyy and revealed she would be the host of the upcoming premium live event NXT Battleground, but that wasn't all. Red also had the chance to reveal a new Women's Championship Title with the Women's North American Championship, though Tatum Paxley did try to steal it shortly after the reveal.



Red would even also interacted with a number of NXT superstars during the episode, including Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans, and she would go on to join them during their entrance later in the night. She even got involved in the match itself after she kept Joe Coffey from stealing the NXT Championship. After the match Red also had some hilarious interactions with Shawn Michaels, closing out a very memorable episode.



Now fans get to see Red make her return to the show, but this time around it's actually in her hometown, so the reactions from the crowd in Orlando will probably look tame by comparison. This will be the second week of NXT's CW run, and WWE seems to be making a point to get the show off to a hot start.

A Big Move

"We are thrilled to welcome the WWE brand into the CW Sports portfolio as they play an integral role in our mission to bring live sporting events to the network year-round," said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. "WWE NXT is a perfect fit for The CW thanks to its dynamic young talent featuring the hottest rising stars in the sport and exhilarating, unpredictable weekly events. The passion and engagement of WWE's fanbase is unmatched, and we are eager to grow that audience as WWE NXT's new home on broadcast television."

"The CW has made impressive moves over the past year with its live sports programming schedule," said Nick Khan, WWE President. "It's a truly exciting opportunity to expand NXT's audience by bringing the show to broadcast television for the first time in NXT's history."



Are you excited for the CW premiere of NXT? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!