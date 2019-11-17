WWE Survivor Series 2019 How to Watch, Start Time, Full Card

For the first time in company history, WWE will have wrestlers from Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT all clash for brand supremacy at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on Nov. 24. The show will take place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois and will officially begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. A two-hour kickoff show will begin at 5 p.m. ET via WWE’s social media networks and official YouTube channel. The show is headlined by a series of triple threat non-title matches between champions from each brand, two 5-on-5-on-5 elimination tag matches and two world championship matches.
Check out the full card in the list below. We’ll continue to update it as more matches, participants and stipulations are announced.
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio — Days before he captured the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston on SmackDown’s FOX premiere, Lesnar took out his aggression on both Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick on an episode of Raw. This prompted an injured Mysterio to ask Cain Velasquez for help, but Lesnar beat the former UFC Heavyweight Champion in less than two minutes at Crown Jewel. Lesnar then jumped to Raw to pursue Mysterio for attacking him after the match, but the lucha legend once again got the upper hand by brutally attacking Lesnar with a metal pipe.
- WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan — Fresh off his championship victory at Crown Jewel over Seth Rollins, Wyatt quickly turned his attention to Daniel Bryan, who is still debating whether or not to turn back into a babyface following the Erick Rowan/Roman Reigns storyline. Bryan stated prior to challenging Wyatt that he feels they’re both mentally unstable, and that will put them on even ground in a title match.
- Men’s Survivor Series elimination match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet) vs. Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Mustafa Ali, Shorty G) vs. Team NXT (TBA)
- Women’s Survivor Series elimination match: Team Raw (TBA) vs. Team NXT (TBA) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross)
- Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler
- United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong
- Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish