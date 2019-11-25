NXT Wins the Night at WWE Survivor Series 2019

Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT clashed for the first time on Sunday night at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in Chicago, Illinois. Throughout the night wrestlers from each brand clashed in a series of matches to determine which show was the best in the company, using the tagline “Who Owns the Night.” By the end of the night the scoreboard read 4-2-1 with NXT winning in impressive fashion. Shayna Baszler, Lio Rush, Roderick Strong and the NXT Women’s Division all came away with wins.

SmackDown took the first victory with a 20-man tag team battle royal, in which Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won after last eliminating the Street Profits.

The kickoff show continued with an NXT Cruiserweight Championship match between Lio Rush (NXT), Kalisto (SmackDown) and Akira Tozawa. Rush retained and put NXT on the board after hitting the Final Hour on Kalisto moments after the Luchador hit Tozawa with his Salida del Sol finisher.

The Viking Raiders tied up the score with the final match of the preshow, defeating The New Day and The Undisputed Era in a battle of reigning tag team champions.

The main card kicked off with the Women’s Survivor Series match. The final two competitors turned out to be Sasha Banks and Rhea Ripley, but the latter got some help when both Candice LeRae and Io Shirai (who were seemingly injured outside the ring early on) ran back out and attacked Banks. This gave Ripley the opening to hit Riptide and score the victory.

Roderick Strong gave NXT a surprise two-match lead when he stole a victory from AJ Styles during a triple threat match from Shinsuke Nakamura. Late in the match Styles nailed the IC Champion with a Phenomenal Forearm, only for Strong to run in, toss him out of the ring and score the pin.

After a pair of championship matches, SmackDown picked up a victory in the Men’s Survivor Series elimination match. Roman Reigns won the match for the Blue Brand after taking down Keith Lee.

With Raw mathematically eliminated, the only match left was the main event champion vs. champion bout between Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler and Bayley. The NXT Women’s champ came away with the win after tossing Lynch over the commentary and forcing Bayley to tap.