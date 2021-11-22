WWE Fans Think Becky Lynch is Wearing Scarlet Witch Gear for WWE Survivor Series 2021

WWE fans can’t help but think Becky Lynch was paying tribute to Marvel’s Scarlet Witch with her gear for WWE Survivor Series 2021! The card for the pay-per-view event has been stacked with a number of huge matches between champions across the Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown brands, and one of the most curious was the match between Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Lynch needed to dig deep for such a monumental match that she came out with a bold red gear look.

This gear was so bold (and fitting for the one representing the red Raw brand) that fans couldn’t help but think she was paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Scarlet Witch’s iconic gear. There are enough ties to the gear that make it seem like it could be, but enough differences to have fans wondering whether or not she indeed was paying tribute. You can check out her look for Survivor Series 2021 below and judge for yourself! Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1462589924377432065?s=20

Marvel fans have noticed how some of WWE’s biggest superstars have paid tribute to superheroes in the past, and read on to find out what they’re saying about Becky Lynch’s gear below! What do you think? Do you think Becky Lynch was paying tribute to Scarlet Witch with her new gear? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

The current card and results for WWE Survivor Series 2021 breaks down as such thus far:

Intercontinental Champion vs. United States Champion: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Damien Priest

Raw Women’s Champion vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion: Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair

Team Raw (Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus)

Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm)

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

25 Man Battle Royal

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Channel That Power!

https://twitter.com/jeremykasperson/status/1462590722838777856?s=20

The Right Fit

https://twitter.com/AkiraFlamez/status/1462592823488876547?s=20

Quite the Fusion!

https://twitter.com/MELVVLN/status/1462590155936649222?s=20

Love it!

https://twitter.com/jjd022980/status/1462590375114149890?s=20

Best Attire Award Either Way

https://twitter.com/LoveBayleyDaily/status/1462590486414303235?s=20

All She’s Missing is the Crown!

https://twitter.com/brian4dotcom/status/1462590652366028809?s=20

Just What is That Gear?

https://twitter.com/NO1GR8TR/status/1462591373295693831?s=20

Good Vibes

https://twitter.com/SteveFall/status/1462592124642369537?s=20

Quite the Meta Move…

https://twitter.com/FizzVsTheWorld/status/1462592416490442754?s=20

Scarlet Witch vs. Agatha Harkness