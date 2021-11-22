WWE Survivor Series 2021: Big E Shows Off Seinfeld Inspired Gear

WWE Champion Big E has shown off some surprising new gear inspired by the incredibly popular sitcom, Seinfeld, for his match against Universal Champion at WWE Survivor Series! The heat has been building between the two champions over the course of the last few months during the events of the WWE Draft and beyond, so fans had been excited to see the two champions finally take each other on in a one-on-one clash for the first real time as the main event for the Survivor Series pay-per-view. It’s such a big match that Big E debuted some new gear for it.

With such an intense match ahead for the WWE Champion, it was unexpectedly revealed that his newest gear is actually inspired by the Jerry Seinfeld starring sitcom. Not only did it have several colors emblematic of the show itself, but several major quotes from the series can be seen throughout the gear. You can get a much closer look at this new gear from original designer Jonathan Davenport on the artist’s official Instagram page where you can also get an idea of the creative process behind such a look! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you wanted to check out Seinfeld for yourself to find out where many of the quotes seen on Big E’s gear come from, you can now find the series streaming with Netflix along with its syndication on various cable TV channels. The current card and results for WWE Survivor Series 2021 breaks down as such:

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura def. United States Champion Damien Priest

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Team Raw (Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory) def. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus)

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro def. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Omos wins the 25 Man Battle Royal

Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) def. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm)

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns def. WWE Champion Big E

What do you think of Big E’s Seinfeld inspired gear for WWE Survivor Series this year? What have been some of your favorite looks from the WWE Champion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything WWE in the comments!