WWE Survivor Series: Becky Lynch Beats Charlotte Flair at Her Own Game

Becky Lynch managed to beat Charlotte Flair on Sunday night in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series. At the end of a vicious bout between the two champions, Flair attempted to steal the win by rolling Lynch up as she grabbed the second rope for leverage. The referee spotted Flair’s attempt at cheating but missed Lynch using the same tactic with the bottom rope moments later to secure the win. Lynch then berated Flair as “The Queen” left the ring, telling her to go run back to her father and “tell all the dirt sheets” that Lynch is the best.

Lynch and Flair have been trading shots on TV, social media an in interviews, most of which spawned from the real-life shouting match the pair had backstage after the infamous “Championship Exchange” segment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“…She did exactly what I had said she was gonna do,” Lynch told Ariel Helwani earlier this week. “Sometimes things can happen out there and people can get carried away in a moment and you don’t have time to process what happens but when I knew that she was gonna purposely disrespect me, I processed it a lot quicker. So I was able to hold it together until I got backstage. I did what I was supposed to do and then when I got backstage I lost it a little bit…Verbally. I had to go right out and do the dark match. I verbally lost it. I still had a match to go and do so I didn’t have time to be scrapping in the back.”

Check out the full results from Survivor Series below! WWE will return to pay-per-view on New Year’s Day with the Day 1 event.