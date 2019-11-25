Bray Wyatt Retains the WWE Universal Championship Against Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series

Daniel Bryan channeled the power of the Yes Movement for the first time in years on Sunday night, but it wasn’t enough to bring down WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series. Wyatt picked up the win by locking in the Mandible Claw on Bryan and holding his shoulders down the mat. After struggling to break free of Wyatt’s grip, Bryan finally lost consciousness and was counted for the pin. The win marked Wyatt’s first successful world championship defense on pay-per-view (his WWE Championship run back in 2017 was tragically short).

The feud between Wyatt and Bryan kicked off not long after Wyatt claimed the Universal title from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. During a backstage segment on an episode of SmackDown Bryan was debating internally over whether or not to stay as a heel and join Sami Zayn’s stable or revive the Yes! Movement as a babyface. “The Fiend” suddenly appeared in a flash of red light, and locked the Mandible Claw in on Bryan.

The following week saw Bryan on an episode of Miz TV, where he explained that both he and Wyatt were mentally unstable and that was what would even the odds between the two. Wyatt has since mocked Bryan’s Yes! chant on the Firefly Fun House, and interrupted Bryan on this week’s SmackDown just as Bryan was about to start it.

With the exception of his controversial Hell in a Cell loss against Rollins, Wyatt has mowed down each of his opponents since he debuted his new persona. He’s beaten the likes of Finn Balor, Rollins and Drew McIntyre over the past few months, while also attacking legends like Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Jerry Lawler with his Mandible Claw.

Late in the match Bryan finally utilized the Yes Chant, and used it to power him up as he delivered a Running Knee. Unfortunately for him it was only good enough for a two count.