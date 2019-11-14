Report: WWE Universal Championship Match Set for Survivor Series After Change of Plans

Now that his feud with Seth Rollins is over and the WWE Universal Championship is in his possession, Bray Wyatt is in need of a match for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view on Nov. 24. Given how the rest of the card was shaping up with champion vs. champion triple threat matches, many fans assumed WWE would go ahead and have Wyatt face both WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and NXT Champion Adam Cole as part of the battle of brand supremacy between the three shows. But Lesnar quickly found himself in a title match with Rey Mysterio, tossing that idea out the window.

According to Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer, WWE has Wyatt slotted to face Daniel Bryan in a title match. That shouldn’t come as a surprise given that Wyatt jumped Bryan backstage last week, but Meltzer added that the card was originally supposed to have Wyatt in a different match (presumably with The Miz) while Bryan took the Intercontinental Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura to insert himself into the Roderick Strong vs. AJ Styles match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Daniel Bryan I believe was going to be in the match with Roderick Strong and AJ, which would have been an absolutely incredible three-way,” Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. “I just know that Nakamura was losing the title to someone, he was programmed with Bryan, it could have been Mustafa Ali, but when Bryan got moved into the Wyatt match, Nakamura is now not losing so that’s changed that booking.”

Given that Nakamura vs. Styles vs. Strong is already being crowned as the match of the night for Survivor Series, it sounds like WWE made the right call. Bryan has spent the majority of 2019 as a heel, but that slowly changed after Erick Rowan revealed himself to be Roman Reigns’ mystery attacker and knocked out both men. Bryan aligned himself with Reigns to take on Rowan and Luke Harper at Hell in a Cell, and has been debating whether or not to bring back the Yes Movement ever since.

So what’s the storyline behind Bryan vs. Wyatt? The champ has already started on that.

Right before he was inserted into the WWE World Heavyweight Championship picture at WrestleMania XXX in 2014, Bryan briefly feuded with Wyatt and had a short run as a member of the Wyatt Family. Wyatt won their one-on-one encounter at that year’s Royal Rumble, but there wasn’t much follow-up beyond that.