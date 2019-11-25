Brock Lesnar Retains the WWE Championship Against Rey Mysterio at WWE Survivor Series

Rey Mysterio and his Dominick nearly pulled off a miracle on Sunday night against Brock Lesnar, but “The Beast” managed to walk out of Chicago with the WWE Championship still in his possession. Midway through the No Holds Barred match Dominick ran down with a white towel and pleaded for Lesnar to stop. Lesnar tossed the towel away, which gave Mysterio the opening to start teeing off on “The Beast.” Together the pair did a stereo 619 and back-to-back top rope splashed, but it wasn’t enough to keep Lesnar down for more than two. Moments later Lesnar hopped back to his feet and suplexed Dominick off the turnbuckle. He then caught a diving Mysterio, tossed him on his shoulders and planted him with an F5 for the win.

The rivalry between Lesnar and Mysterio can be traced all the way back to late September, when “The Beast” attacked both Mysterio andDominick ahead of his WWE Championship match with Kofi Kingston. Mysterio responded by bringing former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez to the WWE to try and avenge his family. Lesnar wound up beating Velasquez in a matter of minutes at Crown Jewel, but Mysterio got the last laugh by attacking Lesnar with a number of weapons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lesnar responded by “quitting” SmackDown and moving to the Raw roster in order to get his hands on Mysterio. But the legendary luchador was ready, and knocked Lesnar out with a sneak attack via a metal pipe (which he immediately grabbed at the start of the match). A No Holds Barred WWE Championship match between the two was then set.