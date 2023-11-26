WWE Survivor Series: Rhea Ripley Stays on Top, Defeats Zoey Stark

Rhea Ripley defended the WWE Women's Championship against rising star Zoey Stark. Stark and Ripley had never faced each other one-on-one before their Survivor Series match, which Stark won a battle royal to become the #1 contender.

Stark makes quick work at the champion, diving at her off the top rope to the outside. She gets her back in the ring and delivers a missle drop kick for a two count. As Stark goes to launch herself over the ropes from the outside, Ripley headbutts Stark and they battle on the ring apron. After a short back and forth, Stark delivers a DDT to Ripley on the apron. Stark stays on the champion, not allowing her to regroup. Ripley gains her bearings and throws Stark into the ring post which she bounces off. Ripley headbutts Stark some more with trash talk, toying with the challenger. Ripley pins Stark for a one count. She grabs her arms and stretches her out to get Stark to submit. Stark fights out of it momentarily but Ripley flips he around and drives her foot into Stark's back. Stark creates a bit of separation but it's not match for Ripley.

The two trade blows to the side of the head and Stark gives her a swift kick to the side of the champion's head. Ripley sets her up for a suplex which Stark kicks out of. Stark screams at Ripley to hit her so she picks her up in position for the Riptide which Stark counters with a German suplex. Ripley kicks out and Stark grows increasingly more frustrated. Stark gets caught by Ripley as she attempts the Z-360 so Stark kicks her again. Ripley goes for the Riptide once again and this time it connects for a three count.

This is Ripley's seventh title defense since winning the title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. The two briefly hashed it out in a women's fatal four-way at WWE Crown Jewel. Stark has had an incredibly successful 2023. After an appearance in the 2023 women's Royal Rumble, Stark's debut on the main roster followed shortly after in May. She was very quickly paired up with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 Results