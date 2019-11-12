WWE Raw’s Survivor Series Team Revealed, New Champion vs. Champion Match Announced

WWE made some important announcements regarding Survivor Series during this week’s pretaped episode of Monday Night Raw. Just before the six-man tag match main event was about to get underway, the commentary team confirmed that a triple threat champion vs. champion match would take place at the Nov. 24 pay-per-view as United States Champion AJ Styles would face Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. Vic Joseph and Jerry Lawler then announced the members of Team Raw for the 5-on-5-on-5 men’s elimination match — Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre.

It’s worth noting that Raw’s team is comprised of three former NXT Champions in Rollins, Owens and McIntyre. Ricochet also had an impressive run on the brand and was the reigning NXT North American Champion at the start of 2019. The triple threat announcement means Strong will be pulling double duty over that weekend, as he’ll be in a WarGames match with the rest of the Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: WarGames the night before Survivor Series.

Check out the updated card for Survivor Series in the list below.

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler

The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

Survivor Series Men’s Elimination Match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton) vs. Team SmackDown (TBA) vs. Team NXT (TBA)

Survivor Series Women’s Elimination Match: Team Raw (TBA) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, TBA) vs. Team NXT (TBA)

While WWE has made the battle for brand supremacy the theme for Survivor Series over this past few years, this year marks the first time NXT is getting involved. Triple H explained on a recent episode of After The Bell that the “call-up” system from NXT to the other two brands is ending, and that the way Finn Balor moved over to NXT recently will be the new blueprint going forward.

“I think this is sort of the template of whatever is on the table,” he said. “If you look at the roster, there’s going to be times where they’re like, ‘Look until the next draft this talent is here but they’ve kind of worked with everybody. And we’re going to finish up this program with them,’ and then we almost inherently need to sit them down for three months, six months, whatever that is just to clear this up, so we can get to the other side. Then when we do the switch it’s all new again.

“I’ll take them,” Hunter added. “Here’s the window and here’s what I’m going to do with you in that window, barring all the other things that can happen. It’s a cool opportunity.”