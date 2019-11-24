WWE Survivor Series: The Vikings Raiders Beat New Day, Undisputed Era in a Battle of Tag Team Champions

By the end of the Survivor Series kickoff show, the battle between Raw, SmackDown and NXT was already tied 1-1-1 after three cross-branded matches. Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode put SmackDown on the board first by winning a tag team battle royal, then Lio Rush successfully retained the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against against Akira Tozawa and Kalitso. The kickoff show ended with a triple threat battle between the brands three tag team champions, and resulted in the Viking Raiders remaining undefeated by beating both The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) and The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E).

O’Reilly & Fish seemed to have the match won when they went for Chasing The Dragon on Ivar, but the big man managed to cartwheel his way out of the move, tag in Erik and set up a thunderous Viking Experience to pick up the win.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunday marked the end of a fairly grueling week for Fish and O’Reilly. The two managed to beat The Revival on this week’s NXT, but were on the losing end of a WarGames match against Tommaso Ciampa, Kevin Owens, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic,