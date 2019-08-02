Ronda Rousey’s TABLES Movie Gets New Posters Featuring D-Von, Paige, and More

Some of your favorite WWE superstars and taking on the horror genre with a new project titled TABLES, and it looks absurd and amazing all at the same time. The film comes from Ronda Rousey’s production company and features Rousey, Travis Browne, Devon Hughes (aka D-Von), Julia De Mars, and Saraya Bevis (aka Paige). The trailer looks bananas as the crew takes on an army of sentient tables, including a gigantic one towards the end of the trailer, and now we have a look at new character posters from the survival horror film, which you can see below.

First is Ronda, who is wielding a shotgun against the table threat. In the trailer we also see her wielding a table as a makeshift shield, though that shotgun is probably going to need an upgrade if she hopes to take on that massive table towards the end.

After that, we have a poster featuring Devon wielding an Ax, while Julia De Mars is looking in particularly bad shape in her poster. Travis Browne is up next with several tables approaching the farm, and last but certainly not least is Saraya Bevis, who is wielding a bow and arrow to take on the tables in her poster.

You can check them all out above.

The project was directed by Justin Golightly and Kyle Nilges, and Golightly couldn’t have been more delighted by the experience (via RondaRousey.com).

“It was surreal enough working with people I’ve dreamed of doing projects with, but seeing them geeking out over what we were doing as much as me was like an out-of-body experience,” Golightly said. As soon as we’d get something in the can, Ronda or Devon would come over with a sparkle in their eyes and be like, ‘Dude, what if we did this?’”

There’s also plenty of shirts and other merchandise you can grab to help support the project, and you can check out the official description below.

“All hell breaks loose on a peaceful retreat as a strange and violent force terrorizes Browsey Acres. The stipulations have changed for Ronda Rousey and friends in the brand new survival horror, TABLES.”

What do you think of TABLES? Let us know in the comments!