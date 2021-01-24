Watch: Talking Smack Ends With Intense Moment Involving Kevin Owens, Paul Heyman and Apollo Crews

✖

Talking Smack has become must-see television in recent weeks thanks to Paul Heyman's interactions with various members of the Friday Night SmackDown roster. This week was no exception, as the last five minutes saw Heyman continue to lead Apollo Crews towards Roman Reigns' faction by goading him into punishing Sami Zayn for his "protests." Heyman told Crews not to be distracted by Zayn in his mission to win the Intercontinental Championship, but gave an evil smile towards the camera after Crews said, "I'm going to beat his ass, and then I'm going to get that Intercontinental title because I can."

Suddenly Kevin Owens appeared. The former world champion closed out this week's SmackDown by saving Adam Pearce and powerboming Reigns through a commentary table. Heyman seemed frightened to see Owens so close, but then gave a nod of approval. Owens leaned in to whisper something to Heyman, and the pair eventually shook hands. What this is all leading to (beyond mind games on Heyman's part) is still unknown.

Having lost two Universal Championship matches and getting thrown off the ThunderDome set by Reigns and Uso, Owens looked to be firmly out of the world championship picture. Reigns then tried to bully Pearce into having a match with "The Tribal Chief" but the WWE official used the "card subject to change" clause in the contract and swapped in Owens.

Check out the full card (so far) for the 2021 Royal Rumble below: