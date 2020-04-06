WWE Reportedly Pushing Forward With Live WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown Episodes During Coronavirus Pandemic

With WrestleMania 36 now behind them, WWE will air taped versions of both Monday Night Raw and NXT this week. Both episodes, along with WrestleMania, were made before Florida governor Ron DeSantis issued a “stay-at-home” order for the state of Florida through the end, which led fans to worry about WWE being unable to produce its weekly television product starting with the April 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

However a new report via @WrestleVotes states that WWE is pushing forward regardless of the order, and that both this week’s edition of SmackDown and the April 13 episode of Raw will air live from the WWE Performance Center.

Hearing both SmackDown (4/10) & RAW (4/13) will be live from the PC. Seems like WWE will indeed push on, no break at this time coming. Tonight’s RAW & this weeks NXT have already been taped. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 6, 2020

Dave Meltzer had reported over the weekend via Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE was planning on using a “secret location” in a state that was already under a “stay-at-home” order for this week’s SmackDown.

WWE has already canceled all live events through the end of April. The promotion’s next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, was scheduled to take place on May 10 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland and has reportedly been relocated.

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match) Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion) Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Night Two