WWE Teases ‘Biggest Acquisition in SmackDown Live History’ for Superstar Shake-up

After seeing a decent chunk of its roster move to Monday Night Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up this week, SmackDown Live will get its turn to bring in new stars from Raw and NXT on Tuesday night’s episode from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The WWE wasted no time in hyping up the Blue Brand’s latest episode, promising that Vince McMahon would kick off the show with a massive announcement.

“After an exciting first night of the 2019 Superstar Shake-up, things are only going to get crazier tonight on SmackDown LIVE,” WWE.com’s preview for the show read. “WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon has promised to reveal the biggest acquisition in SmackDown LIVE history tonight. What major name will be joining Team Blue? Find out as the Superstar Shake-up continues on SmackDown LIVE.”

SmackDown stars who moved to the Raw brand on Monday included AJ Styles, The Miz, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, The Usos, Naomi and Eric Young. The company also confirmed after the show that recent NXT call-ups Aleister Black, Ricochet, Lacey Evans, Lars Sullivan, EC3 and The War Raiders (now known as the Viking Experience) would join the Red Brand as well.

So what could this “biggest acquisition” be? While it hasn’t been confirmed, there are plenty of indicators that it could be former WWE and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. SmackDown Live is set to move to the FOX Network in October, so it’s possible that the promotion wants to get its biggest singles star onto the Blue Brand before it becomes the de facto A-show in the company. Reigns status would also fit the bill as being one of the biggest acquisitions in the show’s history, even if previous acquisitions include Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Batista, The Rock, Kurt Angle, Edge and Randy Orton.

The WWE announced on Monday that it will air a special WWE Network broadcast of its live event from Moline, Illinois. Dubbed The Shield’s Last Chapter, the event promises to show the final match in company history where Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose team together as The Shield.

